    TRADOC G-2 OE ODIN Promo 2024

    UNITED STATES

    02.08.2024

    Video by Edward Waters 

    TRADOC G2

    Welcome to TRADOC G-2's ODIN. the Operational Environment Data Integration Network. The definitive and authoritative repository for Threat and Environment data designed for use in training education and leader development.
    To learn more, go to ODIN: https://odin.tradoc.army.mil/

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 02.15.2024 11:20
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 912982
    VIRIN: 240208-A-LN355-1278
    Filename: DOD_110128625
    Length: 00:03:08
    Location: US

    TRADOC
    OE
    WEG
    Operational Environment

