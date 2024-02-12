TRADOC G-2 OE ODIN Promo 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Welcome to TRADOC G-2's ODIN. the Operational Environment Data Integration Network. The definitive and authoritative repository for Threat and Environment data designed for use in training education and leader development.

To learn more, go to ODIN: https://odin.tradoc.army.mil/