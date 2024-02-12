The JB-MDL CBRN School held training for various unit soldiers on February 1, 2024. The course includes training on a variety of military CBRN Equipment, and includes training and familiarization on, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA), emergency response In-transit procedures, planning and preparing for Domestic Reconnaissance operations, the fundamentals of Toxic Industrial Chemicals/Materials (TIC/TIM), sampling and collection procedures, mission abort procedures, and the procedures to set-up, process through and close out a survey team decontamination site. The photos shown are of classroom instruction (Video provided by the (TSC) Training Support Center / Stephen Pindyski)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2024 10:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|912972
|VIRIN:
|240201-A-IE493-2148
|Filename:
|DOD_110128473
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|FORT DIX, NJ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst CBRN Defense Course Training. February 1, 2024., by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
