BHM Spotlight Henry Johnson

NAPLES, Italy (Feb. 15, 2024) Black History Month Spotlight covering the story of Henry Johnson. Story narrated by Annalisa Robinson-Melton, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa Chief of Protocol. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrea Rumple)
|02.15.2024
|02.15.2024 08:41
|Video Productions
