    BHM Spotlight Henry Johnson

    ITALY

    02.15.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Andrea Rumple 

    AFN Naples

    NAPLES, Italy (Feb. 15, 2024) Black History Month Spotlight covering the story of Henry Johnson. Story narrated by Annalisa Robinson-Melton, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa Chief of Protocol. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrea Rumple)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2024
    Date Posted: 02.15.2024 08:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 912966
    VIRIN: 240215-N-CJ510-1001
    Filename: DOD_110128376
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: IT

