Army nurses assigned to Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Texas, discuss what they love about nursing. (DoD video by James Camillocci)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2024 08:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|912962
|VIRIN:
|240126-D-NB001-7508
|Filename:
|DOD_110128343
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Nurse Corps, by James Camillocci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
