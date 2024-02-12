Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Nurse Corps

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Video by James Camillocci 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Army nurses assigned to Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Texas, discuss what they love about nursing. (DoD video by James Camillocci)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2024
    Date Posted: 02.15.2024 08:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 912962
    VIRIN: 240126-D-NB001-7508
    Filename: DOD_110128343
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Nurse Corps, by James Camillocci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Nurse
    Army Nurse
    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Army Nurse Corps
    Defense Health Agency

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT