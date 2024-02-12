Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pioneers of Change: Black History Month Tribute

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    02.12.2024

    Video by Airman Synsere Howard 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Demian Ehizenaye shares about his upbringing in Nigeria at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 12, 2023. During Black History Month, we honor and celebrate the profound contributions, resilience and triumphs of black individuals throughout history.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2024
    Date Posted: 02.15.2024 08:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 912961
    VIRIN: 240212-F-SH233-9265
    Filename: DOD_110128341
    Length: 00:03:12
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pioneers of Change: Black History Month Tribute, by Amn Synsere Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    Black History Month
    173rd

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT