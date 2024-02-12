Harriet R. Tubman Step and Stroll event B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Harriet R. Tubman Foundation put on the Step and Stroll event, a ritual dance performance based on synchronized movements and linked to African culture traditions, in honor of Black History Month. Performances by different chapters from the Divine Nine Fraternities and Sororities closed out the night.