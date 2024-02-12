A U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II, 352nd Special Operations Wing, takes off from a beach landing strip, United Kingdom, Oct. 11, 2023. Operated by Air Commandos with the 67th Special Operations Squadron, crews demonstrated the aircrafts ability to land and take off from austere locations.
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2024 05:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|912949
|VIRIN:
|231011-F-WT432-9641
|Filename:
|DOD_110128205
|Length:
|00:00:09
|Location:
|GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MC-130J Commando II takes off from beach, by TSgt Westin Warburton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
