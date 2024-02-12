Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MC-130J Commando II takes off from beach

    UNITED KINGDOM

    10.11.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Westin Warburton 

    352nd Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II, 352nd Special Operations Wing, takes off from a beach landing strip, United Kingdom, Oct. 11, 2023. Operated by Air Commandos with the 67th Special Operations Squadron, crews demonstrated the aircrafts ability to land and take off from austere locations.

    Date Taken: 10.11.2023
    Date Posted: 02.15.2024 05:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912949
    VIRIN: 231011-F-WT432-9641
    Filename: DOD_110128205
    Length: 00:00:09
    Location: GB

    This work, MC-130J Commando II takes off from beach, by TSgt Westin Warburton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFSOC
    beach landing
    MC-130J
    Commando II
    352 SOW

