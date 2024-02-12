Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Harriet R. Tubman's Step and Stroll event

    BW, GERMANY

    02.10.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth and Sgt. Malik Retemiah

    AFN Stuttgart

    The Harriet R. Tubman Foundation put on the Step and Stroll event, a ritual dance performance based on synchronized movements and linked to African culture traditions, in honor of Black History Month. Performances by different chapters from the Divine Nine Fraternities and Sororities closed out the night.

    Interviews:
    Stephanie Lee – Harriet R. Tubman President
    1SG William Frazer – Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Member
    SSG Zachary Payne – Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Member

    Date Taken: 02.10.2024
    Date Posted: 02.15.2024 07:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 912948
    VIRIN: 240210-A-FB640-4291
    Filename: DOD_110128204
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: BW, DE

    This work, Harriet R. Tubman's Step and Stroll event, by SSG Marie Alth and SGT Malik Retemiah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Black History Month
    USAG Stuttgart
    Harriet R. Tubman
    Divine Nine Fraternities and Sororities
    Step and Stroll

