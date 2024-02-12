Harriet R. Tubman's Step and Stroll event

The Harriet R. Tubman Foundation put on the Step and Stroll event, a ritual dance performance based on synchronized movements and linked to African culture traditions, in honor of Black History Month. Performances by different chapters from the Divine Nine Fraternities and Sororities closed out the night.
Interviews:
Stephanie Lee – Harriet R. Tubman President
1SG William Frazer – Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Member
SSG Zachary Payne – Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Member
