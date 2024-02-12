U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper lands at Shaw for the first time ever

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/912902" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper assigned to March Air Reserve Base, Calif. lands at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C. for the first time in history on Feb. 14, 2024. The 25th Attack Group, located at Shaw AFB, is home to three operational MQ-9 attack squadrons who conduct operations across the world remotely from Shaw. This historic flight served as a proof of concept demonstrating the ability to use a new satellite launch and recovery capability, which enables remotely piloted aircraft to get to any location in the world and set up an operation rapidly, in line with Agile Combat Employment (ACE). (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Mariana Tafur)