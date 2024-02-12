Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Offutt AFB 2023 Annual Awards

    OFFUTT AFB, NE, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2024

    Video by J.B. Artley and David Farley

    55th Wing Public Affairs

    Video and Speakers from the Offutt AFB 2023 Annual Awards ceremony.

    Date Taken: 02.10.2024
    Date Posted: 02.14.2024 14:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912893
    VIRIN: 240210-F-FB238-1023
    Filename: DOD_110127231
    Length: 01:03:22
    Location: OFFUTT AFB, NE, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Offutt AFB 2023 Annual Awards, by J.B. Artley and David Farley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Annual Awards
    Oggutt AFB

