The McChord Library helps ensure Airmen and families are ready for future deployments by providing extracurricular activities, such as story time, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Jan. 10, 2023. Through fostering a sense of community and providing resources, the library contributes to the well-being of Team McChord while also acknowledging the unique challenges families may face due to relocations and deployments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Colleen Anthony)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2024 17:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|912888
|VIRIN:
|240111-F-TT585-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110127103
|Length:
|00:00:00
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, McChord Library hosts story time, by SrA Colleen Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
