USACRC Safety Short - Open Water Swimming

USACRC Safety Shorts Series - Open Water Swimming
Swimming in open water (lakes, rivers, ponds, and the ocean) is harder than in a pool. People tire faster and get into trouble more quickly. A person can go under water in a murky lake, making them very hard to find, or be swept away in currents.
-Swim in a designated swimming area (preferably one with a life-guard lifeguard) especially if you are not a strong swimmer.
-Never swim alone – if you get into a bad situation, you will have someone there to help you and/or call for help.
-Know what beach warning flags mean and never ignore them – these flags are there to protect you.
-Know the weather and water conditions – never swim when there is thunder or lightening or if the water temperature is low – cold water increases your risk of hypothermia and drowning.
-Be cautious of sudden drop-offs in lakes and rivers. People who can't swim or aren't strong swimmers have slipped into deeper water and drowned.
-Never dive into water that is murky or if you do not know the depth – water levels and underwater terrain change over time and there may be obstructions or debris under the water that you are unaware of.
-Know how to deal with currents and rip tides, some currents can flow under the water’s surface and aren’t visible – if caught in a rip tide, swim parallel to the shore until you are out of the current’s pull.
-Stay sober when on or in the water. Alcohol and other drugs increase the effects of weather, temperature, and wave action.
Please visit: https://safety.army.mil/OFF-DUTY/Sports-and-Recreation/Water-Safety
