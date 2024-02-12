Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    02.07.2024

    Video by Angela Grice and JE Snowden

    U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center

    USACRC Safety Shorts Series - Open Water Swimming
    Swimming in open water (lakes, rivers, ponds, and the ocean) is harder than in a pool. People tire faster and get into trouble more quickly. A person can go under water in a murky lake, making them very hard to find, or be swept away in currents.​

    -Swim in a designated swimming area (preferably one with a life-guard lifeguard) especially if you are not a strong swimmer.​
    -Never swim alone – if you get into a bad situation, you will have someone there to help you and/or call for help.​
    -Know what beach warning flags mean and never ignore them – these flags are there to protect you.​
    -Know the weather and water conditions – never swim when there is thunder or lightening or if the water temperature is low – cold water increases your risk of hypothermia and drowning.​

    -Be cautious of sudden drop-offs in lakes and rivers. People who can't swim or aren't strong swimmers have slipped into deeper water and drowned.​
    -Never dive into water that is murky or if you do not know the depth – water levels and underwater terrain change over time and there may be obstructions or debris under the water that you are unaware of.​
    -Know how to deal with currents and rip tides, some currents can flow under the water’s surface and aren’t visible – if caught in a rip tide, swim parallel to the shore until you are out of the current’s pull.​
    -Stay sober when on or in the water. Alcohol and other drugs increase the effects of weather, temperature, and wave action.​

    Please visit: https://safety.army.mil/OFF-DUTY/Sports-and-Recreation/Water-Safety

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACRC Safety Short - Open Water Swimming, by Angela Grice and JE Snowden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

