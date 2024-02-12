USACRC Safety Short - Motorcycle Top 3

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



USACRC Safety Shorts Series - Motorcycle Top 3 Safety Tips

The top three things you can do to prevent yourself from involvement in or injury from a motorcycle mishap are to complete the required motorcycle training, wear the appropriate personal protective equipment and obey traffic laws:​



1. MOTORCYCLE TRAINING - YOU MUST successfully complete a Basic Rider Course (BRC) before operating a motorcycle. AR 385-10 requires that you be properly trained and licensed. The Army Progressive Motorcycle Program is comprised of three courses. Each is designed to keep motorcycle operator training current and to sustain or enrich rider skills. Within 12 months of completing the Basic Rider Course, Soldiers must undergo a second round of training in the Advanced Rider Course Couse (ARC). Sustainment training in the form of the ARC is mandatory every five years after initial completion. For individuals who have been deployed for 180 days or longer, there is an additional requirement to attend the Motorcycle Refresher Training (MRT) course. ​

2. PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT – Riders are highly encouraged to select PPE that incorporates protective padding, fluorescent colors and retro-reflective material. The following PPE is always required for all Soldiers operating or riding on a motorcycle - on or off duty:​

- Helmets, certified to meet DOT standards – this applies even if riding in a “no helmet” state. ​

- Impact- or shatter-resistant goggles, wraparound glasses or a full-face shield.​

- Sturdy footwear, leather boots or over-the-ankle shoes. over-the ankle-shoes.​

- A long-sleeved shirt or jacket, long trousers, and full-fingered gloves or mittens designed for use on a motorcycle. ​

3. OBEY TRAFFIC LAWS - One of the biggest myths regarding motorcycle mishaps is that the “other guy” is the primary cause. The truth is, on average, more than half of all motorcycle mishaps are single vehicle. There is a reported 80% chance of injury or death on a motorcycle in the event of a mishap, compared to about 20% for passenger vehicles. In fatal mishaps that do involve multiple vehicles, more than 75% involve head-on collisions, especially with vehicles that cross the lane of traffic but fail to spot the motorcycle. Speeding and loss of control cause most of the mishaps. Speed limits are not suggestions – not following them is illegal and dangerous!​

For additional information on motorcycle safety: https://safety.army.mil/OFF-DUTY/PMV-2-Motorcycles