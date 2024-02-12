Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACRC Safety Short - Curves and Cornering

    UNITED STATES

    02.07.2024

    Video by Angela Grice and JE Snowden

    U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center

    USACRC Safety Shorts Series - Curves and Cornering
    To prevent a mishap while cornering:​
    - Slow down before you enter the turn; look as far ahead as possible through the turn.​
    - Corner within your skill limits. Aggressive cornering is a major cause of crashes.​
    - Keep your feet on the pegs, and grip the gas tank with your knees.​
    - Lean with the motorcycle; don’t try to sit perpendicular to the road while the motorcycle is leaning over.​
    - Keep an even throttle through the turn, or even accelerate a little bit.

    For more information visit safety.army.mil

    Date Taken: 02.07.2024
    Date Posted: 02.14.2024 11:56
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 912857
    VIRIN: 240207-A-XQ873-6718
    Filename: DOD_110126892
    Length: 00:00:00
    Location: US

    This work, USACRC Safety Short - Curves and Cornering, by Angela Grice and JE Snowden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

