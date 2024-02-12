Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    21st Theater Sustainment Command hosts signal warrant officers professional development to implement data centricity plan

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, GERMANY

    02.13.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Signal warrant officers across the 21st Theater Sustainment Command and Europe met for a warrant officer professional development focused on data centricity near Ramstein, Germany, on Feb. 12-13, 2024. This topic is timely and crucial in an era where data-driven operations are becoming increasingly central to military effectiveness. The WOPD offered an in-depth insight into the Army's Data-Centric plan and practical steps on how to adapt and excel in this evolving landscape.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2024
    Date Posted: 02.14.2024 09:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 912823
    VIRIN: 240213-A-MP101-6008
    Filename: DOD_110126366
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 21st Theater Sustainment Command hosts signal warrant officers professional development to implement data centricity plan, by SSG Daniel Yeadon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    21st TSC
    USArmy
    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogether
    U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT