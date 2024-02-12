21st Theater Sustainment Command hosts signal warrant officers professional development to implement data centricity plan

Signal warrant officers across the 21st Theater Sustainment Command and Europe met for a warrant officer professional development focused on data centricity near Ramstein, Germany, on Feb. 12-13, 2024. This topic is timely and crucial in an era where data-driven operations are becoming increasingly central to military effectiveness. The WOPD offered an in-depth insight into the Army's Data-Centric plan and practical steps on how to adapt and excel in this evolving landscape.
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2024 09:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|912823
|VIRIN:
|240213-A-MP101-6008
|Filename:
|DOD_110126366
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
