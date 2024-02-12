21st Theater Sustainment Command hosts signal warrant officers professional development to implement data centricity plan

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Signal warrant officers across the 21st Theater Sustainment Command and Europe met for a warrant officer professional development focused on data centricity near Ramstein, Germany, on Feb. 12-13, 2024. This topic is timely and crucial in an era where data-driven operations are becoming increasingly central to military effectiveness. The WOPD offered an in-depth insight into the Army's Data-Centric plan and practical steps on how to adapt and excel in this evolving landscape.