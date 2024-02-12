USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Participates in Multi-Large Deck Event

240131-N-RU001-1001 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 31, 2024) Nimitz-class aircraft carriers USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) and USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Sterett (DDG 104), USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) and USS Daniel K. Inouye (DDG 118), Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) and Hyuga-class helicopter destroyer JS Ise (DDH 182) along with aircraft assigned to Carrier Airwing Two, sail and fly in formation during Multi-Large Deck Event (MLDE). The event comprising Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group, Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force is designed to advance combined readiness between Japan and U.S. maritime forces while simultaneously demonstrating our commitment to our partners and allies in the Indo-Pacific. Vinson, flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Micheal Mensah)
|01.31.2024
|02.13.2024 19:39
|B-Roll
|912814
|240131-N-RU001-1001
|DOD_110126054
|00:01:03
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|0
|0
