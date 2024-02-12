Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DHA's New Model of Care

    UNITED STATES

    02.13.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Health Agency

    The Defense Health Agency launches a new health care model at five venture sites next month. Using My Military Health, the DHA's new digital entry way to a modern health care experience, the aim is for patients to better manage their care, prevent obstacles to getting care when they need it, and offer care that is individualized, more accessible and more efficient.

