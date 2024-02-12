DHA's New Model of Care

The Defense Health Agency launches a new health care model at five venture sites next month. Using My Military Health, the DHA's new digital entry way to a modern health care experience, the aim is for patients to better manage their care, prevent obstacles to getting care when they need it, and offer care that is individualized, more accessible and more efficient.
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2024 13:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|912782
|VIRIN:
|240213-O-AY809-7183
|Filename:
|DOD_110125030
|Length:
|00:03:16
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
