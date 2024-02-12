DHA's New Model of Care

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/912782" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Defense Health Agency launches a new health care model at five venture sites next month. Using My Military Health, the DHA's new digital entry way to a modern health care experience, the aim is for patients to better manage their care, prevent obstacles to getting care when they need it, and offer care that is individualized, more accessible and more efficient.