U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade's Task Force Provider participate in a convoy live fire exercise in Swietoszow, Poland, Feb. 13, 2024. Capt. Marshall Bailey, the commander of C Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, speaks on the importance of the convoy live fire training. The 3rd DSB tests Soldiers and teams with individual and collective unit defense and convoy live fire exercises to ensure readiness to protect critical logistics and mission command systems on any battlefield.
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2024 11:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|912776
|VIRIN:
|240213-A-CJ193-3984
|Filename:
|DOD_110124996
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|SWIETOZOW, PL
|Hometown:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Task Force Provider Soldiers participate in a convoy live fire exercise, by SGT Demetrysean Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
