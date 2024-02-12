Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IDRC keeps Liberty Wing deployment ready

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.13.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The Installation Deployment Readiness Center keeps Airmen mission-ready at RAF Lakenheath, England Feb.13, 2024. The IDRC ensures the base has the proper assets and personnel to rapidly deploy personnel and cargo. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2024
    Date Posted: 02.13.2024 12:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 912773
    VIRIN: 240213-F-TK834-1001
    Filename: DOD_110124979
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, IDRC keeps Liberty Wing deployment ready, by SrA Olivia Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAF; RAF Lakenheath; IDRC; Deployment Readiness

