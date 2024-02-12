The Installation Deployment Readiness Center keeps Airmen mission-ready at RAF Lakenheath, England Feb.13, 2024. The IDRC ensures the base has the proper assets and personnel to rapidly deploy personnel and cargo. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2024 12:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|912773
|VIRIN:
|240213-F-TK834-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110124979
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, IDRC keeps Liberty Wing deployment ready, by SrA Olivia Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT