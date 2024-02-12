Social Media Reel: Kristina Schultz, Biologist

In this social media video reel, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District features Kristina Schultz, a biologist who works in the district’s Environmental and Cultural Resources Section.
The environmental team is critical to each project phase to help move it forward without unexpected consequences or costs to the environment. The section falls under the planning branch, which studies the feasibility of each project to ensure it is worth each taxpayer dollar and it abides by environmental laws.
Besides biologists and environmental specialists, Kristina’s team includes physical scientists, environmental engineers, archaeologists, a tribal liaison, and a historian. Part of their mission includes protecting locations of cultural or archaeological value.
(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Michel Sauret)
