    Social Media Reel: Kristina Schultz, Biologist

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2024

    Video by Michel Sauret    

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    In this social media video reel, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District features Kristina Schultz, a biologist who works in the district’s Environmental and Cultural Resources Section.

    The environmental team is critical to each project phase to help move it forward without unexpected consequences or costs to the environment. The section falls under the planning branch, which studies the feasibility of each project to ensure it is worth each taxpayer dollar and it abides by environmental laws.

    Besides biologists and environmental specialists, Kristina’s team includes physical scientists, environmental engineers, archaeologists, a tribal liaison, and a historian. Part of their mission includes protecting locations of cultural or archaeological value.

    (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Michel Sauret)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2024
    Date Posted: 02.13.2024 09:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 912764
    VIRIN: 240213-O-TI382-7979
    Filename: DOD_110124719
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US

    USACE
    Environmental
    Biologist
    Environmental stewardship
    Pittsburgh District

