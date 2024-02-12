Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deputy Commandant of Installations and Logistics tours barracks in Okinawa

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.13.2024

    Video by Cpl. Vincent Pham 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Edward D. Banta, Deputy Commandant of Installations and Logistics, observes how barrack rooms are inspected on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 13, 2024. Marine Corps Installations Command conducted immediate inspection of all barracks to ensure compliance with housing standards, assigning designated personnel for completion by March 15, 2024. Installation commanders will use MARADMIN 289/23 Unaccompanied Housing Guarantees and Responsibilities and DoD Manual 4165.63-M DoD Housing Management Manual, to ensure proper living arrangements for service members. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Vincent Pham)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2024
    Date Posted: 02.13.2024 02:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912754
    VIRIN: 240213-M-VU652-1001
    Filename: DOD_110124396
    Length: 00:02:57
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    Inspections
    Barracks
    BEQ
    bachelor enlisted quarters
    Staff Noncommissioned Officers
    Force Readiness

