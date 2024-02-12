U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Edward D. Banta, Deputy Commandant of Installations and Logistics, observes how barrack rooms are inspected on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 13, 2024. Marine Corps Installations Command conducted immediate inspection of all barracks to ensure compliance with housing standards, assigning designated personnel for completion by March 15, 2024. Installation commanders will use MARADMIN 289/23 Unaccompanied Housing Guarantees and Responsibilities and DoD Manual 4165.63-M DoD Housing Management Manual, to ensure proper living arrangements for service members. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Vincent Pham)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2024 02:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|912754
|VIRIN:
|240213-M-VU652-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110124396
|Length:
|00:02:57
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Deputy Commandant of Installations and Logistics tours barracks in Okinawa, by Cpl Vincent Pham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
