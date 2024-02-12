Deputy Commandant of Installations and Logistics tours barracks in Okinawa

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Edward D. Banta, Deputy Commandant of Installations and Logistics, observes how barrack rooms are inspected on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 13, 2024. Marine Corps Installations Command conducted immediate inspection of all barracks to ensure compliance with housing standards, assigning designated personnel for completion by March 15, 2024. Installation commanders will use MARADMIN 289/23 Unaccompanied Housing Guarantees and Responsibilities and DoD Manual 4165.63-M DoD Housing Management Manual, to ensure proper living arrangements for service members. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Vincent Pham)