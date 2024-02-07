Maj. Mark Edgar Interview

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Mark Edgar, operations officer with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, gives an interview at Pohakuloa Training Area, Jan. 27, 2024. Edgar explains the the capabilities and assets of 3d LCT. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Grace Gerlach)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2024 18:32
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|912740
|VIRIN:
|240127-M-ST547-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110123859
|Length:
|00:10:01
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
