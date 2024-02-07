Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maj. Mark Edgar Interview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HI, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2024

    Video by Sgt. Grace Gerlach 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Mark Edgar, operations officer with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, gives an interview at Pohakuloa Training Area, Jan. 27, 2024. Edgar explains the the capabilities and assets of 3d LCT. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Grace Gerlach)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2024
    Date Posted: 02.12.2024 18:32
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 912740
    VIRIN: 240127-M-ST547-1001
    Filename: DOD_110123859
    Length: 00:10:01
    Location: HI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Mark Edgar Interview, by Sgt Grace Gerlach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3dMLR, 3dMarDiv, 3dLCT, FightNow, FD2030, BougainvilleIII

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT