The 66th Medical Squadron Pharmacy will allow patients to activate new and renewed prescriptions through Q-Anywhere. The video was used to let the community know that it was available. (U.S. Air Force video by Jerry Saslav)
|02.07.2024
|02.12.2024 15:02
|PSA
|912722
|240207-F-PK751-7369
|DOD_110123463
|00:01:04
|MA, US
|1
|1
