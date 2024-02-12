SFAB Assessment & Selection commandant and cadre reveal Advisor candidate evaluation criteria and selection process

U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Lionel Balloon, Commandant of Security Force Assistance Brigade (SFAB) assessment and selection, and Sgt. 1st Class Micheal Spooner, an SFAB assessment and selection cadre member, explain the evaluation criteria and selection process used to recommend SFAB assessment and selection candidates to become SFAB Advisors, Jan. 23-24, 2024 at Fort Moore, Georgia. U.S. Soldiers attending SFAB assessment and selection are evaluated for five days through a series of academic, ethical, physical and psychological evaluations to determine if they are eligible to serve as an SFAB advisor. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Justin Leva)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2024 18:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|912717
|VIRIN:
|240123-A-SN541-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110123377
|Length:
|00:00:00
|Location:
|FORT MOORE, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
