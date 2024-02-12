Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SFAB Assessment & Selection commandant and cadre reveal Advisor candidate evaluation criteria and selection process

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MOORE, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2024

    Video by Sgt. Justin Leva 

    5th Security Force Assistance Brigade

    U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Lionel Balloon, Commandant of Security Force Assistance Brigade (SFAB) assessment and selection, and Sgt. 1st Class Micheal Spooner, an SFAB assessment and selection cadre member, explain the evaluation criteria and selection process used to recommend SFAB assessment and selection candidates to become SFAB Advisors, Jan. 23-24, 2024 at Fort Moore, Georgia. U.S. Soldiers attending SFAB assessment and selection are evaluated for five days through a series of academic, ethical, physical and psychological evaluations to determine if they are eligible to serve as an SFAB advisor. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Justin Leva)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2024
    Date Posted: 02.12.2024 18:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 912717
    VIRIN: 240123-A-SN541-1001
    Filename: DOD_110123377
    Length: 00:00:00
    Location: FORT MOORE, GA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SFAB Assessment & Selection commandant and cadre reveal Advisor candidate evaluation criteria and selection process, by SGT Justin Leva, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Advisor
    Fort Benning
    SFAC
    SFAB
    fort moore
    Assessment & Selection

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT