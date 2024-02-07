Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Meet the Team - Chaplain (Maj.) Jesse Adkinson

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    02.08.2024

    Video by Candy C Knight 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    Meet Chaplain (Maj.) Jesse Adkinson, 2d Theater Signal Brigade Chaplain. He, along with our Unit Ministry Teams, act as spiritual counselors who support, motivate, and provide emotional guidance to Soldiers and their families. Our “Meet The Team” series introduces members of the Brigade of Excellence helping our Soldiers, Civilians, Host Nation Employees and Family members as we serve our Nation. (U.S. Army video by Candy Knight; music courtesy of www.bensound.com)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 02.12.2024 02:37
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 912664
    VIRIN: 240209-A-FX425-2101
    Filename: DOD_110122649
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Meet the Team - Chaplain (Maj.) Jesse Adkinson, by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Resilience
    2SIGBDE
    Meet The Team
    Stronger Together
    We Are NETCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT