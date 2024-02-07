Meet the Team - Chaplain (Maj.) Jesse Adkinson

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/912664" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Meet Chaplain (Maj.) Jesse Adkinson, 2d Theater Signal Brigade Chaplain. He, along with our Unit Ministry Teams, act as spiritual counselors who support, motivate, and provide emotional guidance to Soldiers and their families. Our “Meet The Team” series introduces members of the Brigade of Excellence helping our Soldiers, Civilians, Host Nation Employees and Family members as we serve our Nation. (U.S. Army video by Candy Knight; music courtesy of www.bensound.com)