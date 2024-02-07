Join the Greatest Team of All Time

SSgt. James Crow, 368th Recruiting Squadron marketing NCO, supports U.S. Air Force Recruiting Service during Super Bowl LVIII festivities in Las Vegas, Nevada. Crow, who's a lifelong Kansas City Chiefs fan, experienced the Super Bowl week festivities while providing recruiting assistance and engaging with attending sports fans.
|11.02.2024
|02.11.2024 11:56
|Commercials
|912654
|240211-F-TK640-1001
|DOD_110122262
|00:01:30
|LAS VEGAS, NV, US
|1
|1
