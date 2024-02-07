Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Join the Greatest Team of All Time

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Colin Hollowell 

    HQ Air Force Recruiting Service

    SSgt. James Crow, 368th Recruiting Squadron marketing NCO, supports U.S. Air Force Recruiting Service during Super Bowl LVIII festivities in Las Vegas, Nevada. Crow, who's a lifelong Kansas City Chiefs fan, experienced the Super Bowl week festivities while providing recruiting assistance and engaging with attending sports fans.

    Length: 00:01:30
    San Francisco 49ers
    Super Bowl
    Kansas City Chiefs
    goat
    Air Force Recruiting Service
    SBLVIII

