ITX 2-24 B-Roll: VMFA-122 and VMGR-352 Exercise Forward Arming and Refueling

Aviation Ordnance Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, load Guided Bomb Units (GBU-32’s) onto a U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules to be transported to a forward arming and refueling point to sustain a U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lighting II during Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) 2-24 at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Feb. 7, 2024. ITX is designed to provide large forces the opportunity to command and control their Marines through a live-fire program incorporating every element of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nicholas Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2024 23:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|912634
|VIRIN:
|240209-M-OO167-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110121907
|Length:
|00:04:26
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR COMBAT STATION TWENTY NINE PALMS, CA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
