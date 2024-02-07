Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ITX 2-24 B-Roll: VMFA-122 and VMGR-352 Exercise Forward Arming and Refueling

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS AIR COMBAT STATION TWENTY NINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Nicholas Johnson 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    Aviation Ordnance Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, load Guided Bomb Units (GBU-32’s) onto a U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules to be transported to a forward arming and refueling point to sustain a U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lighting II during Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) 2-24 at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Feb. 7, 2024. ITX is designed to provide large forces the opportunity to command and control their Marines through a live-fire program incorporating every element of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nicholas Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2024
    Date Posted: 02.10.2024 23:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912634
    VIRIN: 240209-M-OO167-1001
    Filename: DOD_110121907
    Length: 00:04:26
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR COMBAT STATION TWENTY NINE PALMS, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ITX 2-24 B-Roll: VMFA-122 and VMGR-352 Exercise Forward Arming and Refueling, by LCpl Nicholas Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FARP
    KC-130J Super Hercules
    Guided Bomb Units
    F-35B Lighting II
    GBU-32
    ITX 2-24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT