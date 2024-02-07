B52H leads the Multinational formation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, takes the lead in a multinational formation over the Pacific Ocean after taking off from Anderson Air Force Base, Feb. 6, 2024. Through exchanging information and improving shared tactics to better integrate multilateral defense capabilities, Cope North strengthens U.S. partnerships and interoperability with its regional Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alyssa Bankston)