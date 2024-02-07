Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B52H leads the Multinational formation

    GUAM

    02.05.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alyssa Bankston 

    Minot Air Force Base Public Affairs

    A B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, takes the lead in a multinational formation over the Pacific Ocean after taking off from Anderson Air Force Base, Feb. 6, 2024. Through exchanging information and improving shared tactics to better integrate multilateral defense capabilities, Cope North strengthens U.S. partnerships and interoperability with its regional Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alyssa Bankston)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2024
    Date Posted: 02.10.2024 03:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912619
    VIRIN: 240206-F-JU986-1001
    Filename: DOD_110121549
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: GU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B52H leads the Multinational formation, by A1C Alyssa Bankston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Global Strike Command
    Cope North
    B52-H
    INDOPACOM

