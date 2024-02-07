Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Stingers Support Ground Troops During ITX 2-24

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS AIR COMBAT STATION TWENTY NINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Nicholas Johnson 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom helicopters assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 267, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct live-fire training missions as the Aviation Combat Element in support of the Ground Combat Element, 1st Marine Division during Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) 2-24 at Camp Wilson, Twenty-Nine Palms, CA, Feb. 9, 2024. HMLA-267 was on call to provide close air support in a simulated combat environment. ITX is designed to provide large forces the opportunity to command and control their Marines through a live-fire program incorporating every element of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nicholas Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2024
    Date Posted: 02.10.2024 23:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912617
    VIRIN: 240209-M-OO167-2001
    Filename: DOD_110121438
    Length: 00:06:08
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR COMBAT STATION TWENTY NINE PALMS, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stingers Support Ground Troops During ITX 2-24, by LCpl Nicholas Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SLTE, UH-1Y Venom, HMLA-267, ITX 2-24, 3rd MAW, MAG-39

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT