U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom helicopters assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 267, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct live-fire training missions as the Aviation Combat Element in support of the Ground Combat Element, 1st Marine Division during Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) 2-24 at Camp Wilson, Twenty-Nine Palms, CA, Feb. 9, 2024. HMLA-267 was on call to provide close air support in a simulated combat environment. ITX is designed to provide large forces the opportunity to command and control their Marines through a live-fire program incorporating every element of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nicholas Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2024 23:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|912617
|VIRIN:
|240209-M-OO167-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110121438
|Length:
|00:06:08
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR COMBAT STATION TWENTY NINE PALMS, CA, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, Stingers Support Ground Troops During ITX 2-24, by LCpl Nicholas Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
