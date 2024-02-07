Stingers Support Ground Troops During ITX 2-24

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/912617" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom helicopters assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 267, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct live-fire training missions as the Aviation Combat Element in support of the Ground Combat Element, 1st Marine Division during Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) 2-24 at Camp Wilson, Twenty-Nine Palms, CA, Feb. 9, 2024. HMLA-267 was on call to provide close air support in a simulated combat environment. ITX is designed to provide large forces the opportunity to command and control their Marines through a live-fire program incorporating every element of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nicholas Johnson)