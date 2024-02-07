Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAS Oceana Super Bowl Shout Outs 2024

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Botts, Jacqueline Parashar and Petty Officer 2nd Class Megan Wollam

    Naval Air Station Oceana

    Service members from Naval Air Station Oceana offer their 2024 Super Bowl picks!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2024
    Date Posted: 02.09.2024 18:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 912613
    VIRIN: 240209-N-TF089-1001
    Filename: DOD_110121239
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAS Oceana Super Bowl Shout Outs 2024, by PO2 Michael Botts, Jacqueline Parashar and PO2 Megan Wollam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    nfl
    football
    Super Bowl
    chiefs
    49ers
    NAS Oceana
    installation
    navy
    Naval Air Station Oceana
    naval aviation
    navy base

