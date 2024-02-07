The Fort Bliss FMWR Army Community Service Employment Readiness Program held its bi-annual hiring fair at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center at Fort Bliss, Texas, Feb. 8, 2024.
Pictured: Genaro Lopez, Bliss ACS Employment Readiness Program manager
|02.08.2024
|02.09.2024 17:42
|Video Productions
|912609
|240208-A-KV967-2001
|240208
|DOD_110121136
|00:01:08
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|0
|0
This work, Fort Bliss ACS Employment Readiness Program hiring fair connects mil community with careers (social media content), by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
