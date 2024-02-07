Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Bliss ACS Employment Readiness Program hiring fair connects mil community with careers (social media content)

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2024

    Video by David Poe  

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    The Fort Bliss FMWR Army Community Service Employment Readiness Program held its bi-annual hiring fair at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center at Fort Bliss, Texas, Feb. 8, 2024.

    Pictured: Genaro Lopez, Bliss ACS Employment Readiness Program manager

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 02.09.2024 17:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US

    This work, Fort Bliss ACS Employment Readiness Program hiring fair connects mil community with careers (social media content), by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

