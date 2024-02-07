A KC-135T Stratotanker aircraft is pushed out of a hangar following maintenance by the 191st Maintenance Squadron, Michigan Air National Guard, at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, on Feb. 9, 2024. Regular aircraft maintenance is crucial to maintaining mission readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Tom Demerly)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2024 18:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|912593
|VIRIN:
|240209-Z-TX327-1004
|PIN:
|1004
|Filename:
|DOD_110120867
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KC-135T Stratotanker Aircraft is Pushed Out Of Hangar at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, by Tom Demerly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT