    KC-135T Stratotanker Aircraft is Pushed Out Of Hangar at Selfridge Air National Guard Base

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2024

    Video by Tom Demerly 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    A KC-135T Stratotanker aircraft is pushed out of a hangar following maintenance by the 191st Maintenance Squadron, Michigan Air National Guard, at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, on Feb. 9, 2024. Regular aircraft maintenance is crucial to maintaining mission readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Tom Demerly)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2024
    Date Posted: 02.09.2024 18:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US

    TAGS

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    Aircraft maintenance
    Selfridge Air National Guard Base
    127th Wing
    Air National Guard careers

