    B-Roll U.S. Marines conduct sUAS, mortar integration training

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Logan Courtright 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Division train to integrate small unmanned aerial systems and mortars at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 29-31, 2024. The purpose of sUAS and mortar integration training is to increase the accuracy and lethality of indirect fire assets organic to an infantry battalion. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Logan Courtright)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.09.2024
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912591
    VIRIN: 240201-M-OL443-1001
    Filename: DOD_110120857
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, B-Roll U.S. Marines conduct sUAS, mortar integration training, by LCpl Logan Courtright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Mortars
    Drones
    1st Marine Division
    Marines
    sUAS
    Small Unmanned Aerial Systems

