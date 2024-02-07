Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Black History Month 2024: African American's in the Arts with MU1 Dawkins

    VA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Emily Casavant 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic

    240208-N-ZV473-1001 (NORFOLK, Va.) Musician 1st Class, "Winnie" Dawkins, details his time as a saxophone player in the U.S. Navy and recalls African Americans in history who have influenced his career, Jan. 29, 2024 at the Navy Fleet Forces Band Headquarters. The Department of Defense Black History Month theme for 2024 is African Americans in the Arts. (US Navy video production by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Emily Casavant)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2024
    Date Posted: 02.09.2024 12:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: VA, US

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Musician

    Military Band

    Black History Month

    TAGS

    US Navy Band
    US Fleet Forces
    US Fleet Forces Band
    COMNAV SURFLANT

