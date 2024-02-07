240208-N-ZV473-1001 (NORFOLK, Va.) Musician 1st Class, "Winnie" Dawkins, details his time as a saxophone player in the U.S. Navy and recalls African Americans in history who have influenced his career, Jan. 29, 2024 at the Navy Fleet Forces Band Headquarters. The Department of Defense Black History Month theme for 2024 is African Americans in the Arts. (US Navy video production by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Emily Casavant)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2024 12:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|912548
|VIRIN:
|240208-N-ZV473-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110120279
|Length:
|00:03:18
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Black History Month 2024: African American's in the Arts with MU1 Dawkins, by PO2 Emily Casavant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Musician
Military Band
Black History Month
LEAVE A COMMENT