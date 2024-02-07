Black History Month 2024: African American's in the Arts with MU1 Dawkins

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



240208-N-ZV473-1001 (NORFOLK, Va.) Musician 1st Class, "Winnie" Dawkins, details his time as a saxophone player in the U.S. Navy and recalls African Americans in history who have influenced his career, Jan. 29, 2024 at the Navy Fleet Forces Band Headquarters. The Department of Defense Black History Month theme for 2024 is African Americans in the Arts. (US Navy video production by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Emily Casavant)