Soldiers First: 47th BSB Execute Brigade Support Activities in Poland

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/912539" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Daniel Torano-Diaz, assigned to the 47th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division speaks on the importance of training and readiness during the battalion's support exercise, at the Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland on February 8, 2024 demonstrating their warfighting capability in European Theater. The Brigade Support Area Operations highlighted the capabilities from base defense to specialty military occupations such as signal to medical personnel. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trevares Johnson)