    Soldiers First: 47th BSB Execute Brigade Support Activities in Poland

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    02.08.2024

    Video by Spc. Trevares Johnson 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division

    U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Daniel Torano-Diaz, assigned to the 47th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division speaks on the importance of training and readiness during the battalion's support exercise, at the Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland on February 8, 2024 demonstrating their warfighting capability in European Theater. The Brigade Support Area Operations highlighted the capabilities from base defense to specialty military occupations such as signal to medical personnel. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trevares Johnson)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 02.09.2024 12:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 912539
    VIRIN: 240208-A-AJ772-4782
    Filename: DOD_110120167
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
    Hometown: FORT BLISS, TX, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    3rd Infantry Division
    1st Armored Division
    EUCOM
    Stronger Together
    Rock of the Marne
    Victory Corps

