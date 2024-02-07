U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Daniel Torano-Diaz, assigned to the 47th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division speaks on the importance of training and readiness during the battalion's support exercise, at the Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland on February 8, 2024 demonstrating their warfighting capability in European Theater. The Brigade Support Area Operations highlighted the capabilities from base defense to specialty military occupations such as signal to medical personnel. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trevares Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2024 12:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|912539
|VIRIN:
|240208-A-AJ772-4782
|Filename:
|DOD_110120167
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
|Hometown:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers First: 47th BSB Execute Brigade Support Activities in Poland, by SPC Trevares Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT