    Air Force Reserve units team together for aircraft load training

    UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Joshua Williams 

    512th Airlift Wing

    A 709th Airlift Squadron aircrew flew a C-5M Super Galaxy to Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, where they conducted aircraft load training with members of the 71st Aerial Port Squadron. The 71st APS is a geographically separated unit of the 512th Airlift Wing, located at Dover AFB, Delaware. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Joshua Williams)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.09.2024 09:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 912521
    VIRIN: 240202-F-HZ625-5973
    Filename: DOD_110119788
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: US

    This work, Air Force Reserve units team together for aircraft load training, by MSgt Joshua Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    C-5
    loadmaster
    Aerial Port
    709th
    Supergalaxy

