Air Force Reserve units team together for aircraft load training

A 709th Airlift Squadron aircrew flew a C-5M Super Galaxy to Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, where they conducted aircraft load training with members of the 71st Aerial Port Squadron. The 71st APS is a geographically separated unit of the 512th Airlift Wing, located at Dover AFB, Delaware. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Joshua Williams)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2024 09:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|912521
|VIRIN:
|240202-F-HZ625-5973
|Filename:
|DOD_110119788
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
