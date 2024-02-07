U.S. Army Medics from Medical Readiness Command, Europe, enter the NBC chamber to demonstrate their capabilities of safe casualty evacuation during the MRC, EUR Best Leader Competition, held at the Baumholder Local Training Area, February 6-9, 2024. The rigorous competition is designed to select the best leader (squad) who will represent MRC, EUR at the 2024 United States Army Medical Command Best Leader Competition in June 2024. (U.S. Army video by Ruediger Hess)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2024 04:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|912505
|VIRIN:
|240205-A-MX671-1202
|Filename:
|DOD_110119542
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Gas Gas Gas!, by Ruediger Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
