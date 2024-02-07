Gas Gas Gas!

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Medics from Medical Readiness Command, Europe, enter the NBC chamber to demonstrate their capabilities of safe casualty evacuation during the MRC, EUR Best Leader Competition, held at the Baumholder Local Training Area, February 6-9, 2024. The rigorous competition is designed to select the best leader (squad) who will represent MRC, EUR at the 2024 United States Army Medical Command Best Leader Competition in June 2024. (U.S. Army video by Ruediger Hess)