Task Force Provider Soldiers execute a convoy live fire exercise

U.S. Army Capt. Creighton Whitmire, the officer in charge of the mounted machine gun range and assigned to the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade's Task Force Provider, explains the importance of training and live fire exercises at a range in Swietozow, Poland, Feb 6-7, 2024. The 3rd DSB tests Soldiers and teams with individual and collective unit defense and convoy live fire exercises to ensure readiness to protect logistics and mission command systems on any battlefield.
02.09.2024
02.09.2024
Package
Location:
SWIETOZOW, PL
