Arctic Explosive Ordnance Disposal: Safeguarding the Frigid Frontier

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/912502" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Kyle Perschka, Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician with Combat Logistics Battalion 6, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2d Marine Logistics Group, explains the EOD breaching process in Setermoen, Norway, Feb. 7, 2024. CLB-6 is out in Norway to support Nordic Response 24, an upcoming NATO training event conducted every two years to promote arctic security, enhance our global readiness, and foster interoperability between U.S. Forces and Allied and partner forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacob Richardson)