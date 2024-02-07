Arctic Explosive Ordnance Disposal: Safeguarding the Frigid Frontier

U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Kyle Perschka, Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician with Combat Logistics Battalion 6, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2d Marine Logistics Group, explains the EOD breaching process in Setermoen, Norway, Feb. 7, 2024. CLB-6 is out in Norway to support Nordic Response 24, an upcoming NATO training event conducted every two years to promote arctic security, enhance our global readiness, and foster interoperability between U.S. Forces and Allied and partner forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacob Richardson)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2024 02:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|912502
|VIRIN:
|240208-M-BL112-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110119529
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|SETERMOEN, 19, NO
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
