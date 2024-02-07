Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Arctic Explosive Ordnance Disposal: Safeguarding the Frigid Frontier

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SETERMOEN, 19, NORWAY

    02.07.2024

    Video by Cpl. Jacob Richardson 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Kyle Perschka, Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician with Combat Logistics Battalion 6, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2d Marine Logistics Group, explains the EOD breaching process in Setermoen, Norway, Feb. 7, 2024. CLB-6 is out in Norway to support Nordic Response 24, an upcoming NATO training event conducted every two years to promote arctic security, enhance our global readiness, and foster interoperability between U.S. Forces and Allied and partner forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacob Richardson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2024
    Date Posted: 02.09.2024 02:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 912502
    VIRIN: 240208-M-BL112-1001
    Filename: DOD_110119529
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: SETERMOEN, 19, NO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arctic Explosive Ordnance Disposal: Safeguarding the Frigid Frontier, by Cpl Jacob Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Explosion
    Arctic
    USMC
    Snow
    II MEF
    Marines
    Winter
    MARFOREUR/AF
    MFEA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT