    Fire Team Games

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.02.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Wisher 

    AFN Okinawa

    Service members gathered at the Gunner's Gym Field House for the Fire Team Games on Feb 2, 2024 on at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan. The games tested the physical and team skills of many entrants to be crowned the best of the best in a three heat competition. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew J. Wisher)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.08.2024 21:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 912492
    VIRIN: 240202-F-SS704-2400
    Filename: DOD_110119227
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    This work, Fire Team Games, by SSgt Matthew Wisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kadena Air Base

    Pacific Air Forces

    Marine Corps

    Joint service

    PACAF
    USMC
    Fitness
    Air Force
    MCIPAC

