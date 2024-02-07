Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACAF Strategy 2030: Shaping the information environment

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.02.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Sifuentes 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    In lockstep with the 2022 National Defense Strategy, the Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) Strategy 2030 provides Airmen with strategic priorities to defend the homeland, deter aggression, and reinforce Allies and partners in the complex and ever-changing Indo-Pacific strategic environment. PACAF Strategy 2030 ensures the command’s 46,000 Airmen and civilians continue to evolve competence in areas such as agile combat employment, maritime strike, multi-capable Airmen, resilient basing, information and intelligence sharing, and contested logistics.

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.08.2024 20:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 912490
    VIRIN: 240202-F-TK870-1001
    PIN: 238002
    Filename: DOD_110119193
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, PACAF Strategy 2030: Shaping the information environment, by A1C Jonathan Sifuentes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    18th Wing
    USPACOM
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM

