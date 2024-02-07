PACAF Strategy 2030: Shaping the information environment

In lockstep with the 2022 National Defense Strategy, the Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) Strategy 2030 provides Airmen with strategic priorities to defend the homeland, deter aggression, and reinforce Allies and partners in the complex and ever-changing Indo-Pacific strategic environment. PACAF Strategy 2030 ensures the command’s 46,000 Airmen and civilians continue to evolve competence in areas such as agile combat employment, maritime strike, multi-capable Airmen, resilient basing, information and intelligence sharing, and contested logistics.
|02.02.2024
|02.08.2024 20:41
|Video Productions
|912490
|240202-F-TK870-1001
|238002
|DOD_110119193
|00:01:38
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|0
|0
