Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Leadership visits Roi-Namur

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    02.03.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Brandt Self 

    Media Center - Japan

    Key US military leadership in the Pacific region visit the island of Roi-Namur in the Marshall Islands for a battlefield tour and damage assessment following the 80th anniversary and recent flood on the island.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2024
    Date Posted: 02.08.2024 20:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 912489
    VIRIN: 240203-F-FY105-1001
    Filename: DOD_110119186
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Leadership visits Roi-Namur, by SrA Brandt Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pacific
    Marshall Islands
    Operation Flintlock
    Kwajalein
    Roi-Namur
    Team Kwaj

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT