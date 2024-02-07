Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New Jersey National Guard Mentor Day 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEAGIRT, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2023

    Video by Spc. Francis De Leon 

    444th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    SEAGIRT, NJ - Video interview of New Jersey Army National Guard Sgt. Daniel Ottwright of the Recruiting and Retention Battalion, as well as various mentors who participated in the annual Mentor Day program.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2023
    Date Posted: 02.08.2024 17:42
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 912475
    VIRIN: 230320-A-FD123-6843
    Filename: DOD_110118840
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: SEAGIRT, NJ, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Jersey National Guard Mentor Day 2023, by SPC Francis De Leon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Youth Programs
    New Jersey National Guard
    444th MPAD
    Mentor Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT