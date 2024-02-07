Driven to Win/United to Fight - TSgt Barrett

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



As part of the 55th Wing Commander’s Driven to Win, United to Fight campaign, we are highlighting NCOs from across the Wing by demonstrating the role they play to ensure the mission gets accomplished. This video features TSgt Eurshaun Bennett, NCOIC of Offutt’s Military and Family Readiness Office talking about the services provided to deploying members.