Army Emergency Relief Campaign 2024 V2

As the Army Emergency Relief Campaign kicks off for the 2024 season, two short videos were created as a visual way to get the Fort Johnson community engaged. The AER's mission is to provide grants, interest-free loans and scholarships to promote readiness and financially assist Soldiers and their Families.

All stock assets used via Motion Array and Envato Elements with authorized license. (U.S. Army video by Porsha Auzenne)