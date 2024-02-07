Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Emergency Relief Campaign 2024 V2

    UNITED STATES

    02.08.2024

    Video by Porsha Auzenne 

    Fort Johnson Public Affairs Office

    As the Army Emergency Relief Campaign kicks off for the 2024 season, two short videos were created as a visual way to get the Fort Johnson community engaged. The AER's mission is to provide grants, interest-free loans and scholarships to promote readiness and financially assist Soldiers and their Families.
    All stock assets used via Motion Array and Envato Elements with authorized license. (U.S. Army video by Porsha Auzenne)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 02.08.2024 12:02
    Category: PSA
    Location: US

    Fort Johnson, AER, AER Campaign 2024, Army Emergency Relief

