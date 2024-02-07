Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bamboo Eagle 24-1

    UNITED STATES

    02.08.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Frank Rohrig 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    Multimedia video of U.S. Airmen assigned to the 14th Airlift Squadron (AS), participating in exercise Bamboo Eagle (BE) 24-1, Jan. 24-Feb. 3, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by SSgt Frank Rohrig)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 02.08.2024 13:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 912416
    VIRIN: 240208-F-EM228-9001
    Filename: DOD_110117564
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: US

    TAGS

    1CTCS
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    14 AS
    BENAFB
    BambooEagle

