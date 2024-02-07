Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers participate in Engineer Advanced Individual Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.07.2024

    Video by Ryan Thompson 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers from the 31st and 35th Engineer Battalions participate in Engineer Advanced Individual Training at Fort Leonard Wood.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2024
    Date Posted: 02.08.2024 09:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912412
    VIRIN: 240207-A-XZ156-8083
    Filename: DOD_110117439
    Length: 00:07:23
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers participate in Engineer Advanced Individual Training, by Ryan Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Leonard Wood
    12B Combat Engineer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT