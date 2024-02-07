Task Force Provider Soldiers execute a convoy live fire exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Capt. Creighton Whitmire, the officer in charge of the mounted machine gun range and assigned to the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade's Task Force Provider, explains the importance of training and live fire exercises at a range in Swietozow, Poland, Feb 6-7, 2024. The 3rd DSB tests Soldiers and teams with individual and collective unit defense and convoy live fire exercises to ensure readiness to protect logistics and mission command systems on any battlefield.