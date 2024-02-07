Maui Debris Removal Transportation PSA

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers ensures safe transportation of debris during debris removal operations. To ensure debris removal operations are conducted safely, there is significant coordination and safety planning between USACE and the contractor performing the work. USACE is overseeing the debris removal mission under a Federal Emergency Management Agency assigned mission, which is part of a coordinated effort with the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency, Maui County and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to clean up areas of the island affected by the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires.
(USACE video by Robert DeDeaux)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2024 11:53
|Location:
|LAHAINA, HI, US
