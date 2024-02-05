Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keep moving: BHM Social media reel (16:9)

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    02.01.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Manuel Zamora 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    This video (16:9) format was used for Yokota Air Base's social media Feb 8, 2024, in recognition and celebration of Black History Month. It celebrates pivotal moments in American history, honoring the impactful contributions of Black individuals and communities. Featuring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s inspiring quote: "If you can't fly, then run, if you can't run, then walk, if you can't walk, then crawl, but by all means, keep moving."

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.07.2024 22:49
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 912384
    VIRIN: 240201-F-ZV099-2645
    Filename: DOD_110116575
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keep moving: BHM Social media reel (16:9), by SrA Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    social media
    Yokota Air Base
    Dr. Martin Luther King Jr
    history
    Black History Month

